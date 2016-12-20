Cheyenne 4th Grade

Dear Santa, Hi Santa, thank you for all you have done for us. You are soo cool and nice. You and your elvs make so many toys. I love you. Santa you are the best in the world. For Christmas I would like a lot of toys. There are only some I can get. The things I do want but can not get are a pinball machine and a oncloc lift. I can not get that because I need a good computer, I do not have that. I also want a phone but my mom will not let me get one. Her name is Rebecca. I have a Ipad but that will not fit in my pocket. The things I do want and can get are Pokemon sun and moon, a lazer gun set and a headset for PS4 and some yarn and itons cards. I think I shode get some of this because I have been very very nice. I hold the door open, I say please and thank you, that is why I shode get something. Love, Saylor Leonard

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us