Hi Santa, How are you? I am a really good girl. I work hard at school and am a good friend to other people. I would like a portable DVD player, a popcorn machine and my own phone. Please bring my mom a new cell phone cover and my brothers need a real globe. I will leave you some cookies and milk on a TR tray by the chair. I love you, Sarah Elizabeth Haven