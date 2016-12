Dear Santa, I have been a good girl so I think I should get some presents for Christmas. Remote control cars are fun! My cousin has one and I asked him if I can play with it all the time. I love playing drums. I went to my friend’s house and played them really loud. Horses are really fun to ride. I want a horse so bad, that I ask my mom every Christmas for a horse. I love Christmas! Love, Rossi Baker

