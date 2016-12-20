You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Loving husband, daddy, gran gran, brother, and friend, Frank Walters Moore, 85, was called to his Heavenly home on December 16, 2016. Frank was born February 25, 1931 to Ed and Daisy Moore on the Moore Family Homestead in southern Ellis County. Living through good times and hard times, he took his first and last breath on the family farm. Frank attended first through eighth grade at Redding Schools, a small one-room school a few miles from his home. He along with his other ten siblings would walk or ride a horse to school every day. Many times on the way home the smell of fresh bread would encourage a race home to enjoy their mother’s cooking! Frank continued his education at Arnett High School graduating in 1949. It was in high school that he met and fell in love with Jeannie. On July 20, 1950, Frank Moore and Jean Richard were married in Arnett, Oklahoma. They started their married life in Arnett both working for Buckles Grocery Store where Jeannie was a checker and Frank was a butcher. Soon they would move to the family farm and ranch to start their own family. Four children were born Richard Creston (1952), Russell Frank (1955), Daralyn Jean (1958) and Dawna June (1960). Love was in abundance as they reared the kids and worked the land on Coon Creek Ranch. They eventually purchased all the inherited family property from his ten siblings adding it to their holdings. Together they fenced thousands of acres, made improvements, raised cattle, hogs, horses, cotton, wheat, and other commodities proving to be one of the best farming operations in the area. They were blessed to have an extremely high yield wheat average on their dry land farming. Many years of extremely hard work provided the living and the ranch has been honored as one of Oklahoma’s Centennial Ranches. The monumental sign stands right along with the Coon Creek Sign as you enter the ranch. Frank loved farming and ranching. Living so far away from town he had to learn to do most everything himself in order to be successful. He was a top-notch mechanic, welder, electrician, plumber, carpenter and could conquer practically anything that crossed his path. He really could have had patents on many of his inventions of every day items needed to make things work. Beyond tinkering with his tractors he truly enjoyed visiting with his friends and family, listening to Swap Shop, reading classified ads, and singing old hymns. Frank never met a stranger and was able to strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He became Gran Gran to all the grands and he tried to attend as many events as possible even those like football and gymnastics that he didn’t really understand. He loved his grandkids and great grandkids and just wanted to encourage them telling them how proud he was. One thing that all the grandchildren learned was that Gran Gran believed that getting an education and doing your best in school was very important. Frank accepted Christ at a young age while attending a country revival being conducted by his oldest brother Harmon. Not only was he a member of the Arnett First Baptist Church, he even helped haul the bricks from the train depot in Shattuck to build the church when he was a teenager. It was important for him to take his family to church even if it was 32 miles one way. It was important to Frank at every meal at home to hold hands, giving thanks for all of our blessings and interceding for the needs of others. One of his joys in the last few months was to help lead the worship music at the Vici Nursing home. He served on the Production Credit Association and Farm Bureau boards and believed it to be important to be an active citizen. In November of 2009, Jeannie, his lifelong partner of 59 years passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He grieved immensely and deeply. God blessed him with another partner that he would share the remainder of his life. In November of 2011, Frank and Lorena Cadwell were married in Arnett. They moved to Vici but Frank would continue to go the “country” to care for Coon Creek Ranch. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Daisy Moore, wife Jean, son Russell, grandson Bryan Hatton, brothers, Harmon, Benjamin and Jasper Moore, sisters Sarah McCraw, Martha Nicholson, Betty Barker and Anna White. He is survived by wife Lorena; son Rick and wife Karen, daughters Daralyn Loveless, Dawna Hatton and husband Marc; Grandchildren Kayce Rice; Audra (Brian) Bull; Kirk (Emily) Hatton; Tara (Josh) Henry; Brett (Clint) Williams; Caterina (Patrick) Stevens; Cami (Ryan) Roulet; Creston Moore; and Kathryn Moore; plus ten great-grandchildren, Norah and Lilly Rice; Layonna, Cheyanne, and Dusty Henry; Emery and Brinley Bull; Sabe, Ryder and Tyke Williams; Remy Hatton; Brother Birt (Paulina) Moore; Sisters Mary Nance (John), and Louise Rickman (C.A.) Memorials may be made to the Jean Moore Trust Fund at the Arnett First Baptist Church, which was created to help kids attend church camp or The Children’s Center in Bethany, Oklahoma. Services were held Wednesday December 21, 2016 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Arnett, Oklahoma with burial following at Harmon Cemetery, Harmon, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home Arnett