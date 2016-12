Dear Santa, My name is Nikona McKenzie and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year. I have been thinking about what I want for Christmas! I would like a skateboard, a skateboard for my brothers, and a banana. I am very excited about your visit this year! I will leave out snacks for you and your reindeer. Love Nikona

