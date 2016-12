You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Thank you Santa for the nice gifts last year. I hope you like the cookies and milk I will set out for you. I would like a puppy, little cooking set, trampoline, swing set, sled, a play microwave, and a play phone, play food, doll, stuffed unicorn. I hope that you have a safe flight back. I hope you have a good next year making gifts and one more thing I want, playdough. Love, Kerree