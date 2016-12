You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Part 78 I was asked about dancing. It was asked, “Is it wrong for a Christian to dance.” Clearly this individual had been told that dancing is a sin. When I came of the dating age, it was explained to me that dancing with my girlfriend was sinful because it was a sexual act, but when I asked of kissing the same people justified kissing by saying that one could do it as long as the kissing did not lead to lust.