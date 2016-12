With the end of the year approaching, you may be looking for worthwhile recipients for your charitable donations. - Think local. Consider the Cheyenne Educational Foundation as a win-win option – you get a tax deduction and local students and teachers benefit with scholarships and grants. One hundred percent of your donation goes directly to fund senior scholarships, teacher grants, or CEF special projects.

