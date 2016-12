By Michael C. Thompson -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is smaller today than it was when I joined in 1990. In 1990, the Patrol had 825 troopers; today there are 805. That number, which includes the commissioner and chief, will not increase anytime soon. If funded by the legislature, it will be 2018 before we have another Trooper Patrol Academy. By 2018, Oklahoma will be fortunate to have 750 troopers.

