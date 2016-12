Dear Santa, I wanted to tell what I am wishing for this year. I think I have been asome this year. I have been ice to my brother. I have fought my brother some. I wanted to ask how the reindeer are doing and Mrs. Clause? And the elves? We haven’t put on our lights yet. We’re putting the Christmas tree. I want a girl friend, currys, shotgun. We left you some cookies, they are homemade. Mary Christmas, Colter Cockrell

