Reydon Fifth Grade

Dear Santa, Hi Santa. It’s close to Christmas time again! How are you doing? I bet your doing great! How are your reindeer? I bet their ready to fly around the world! How are the elves? I bet they are working their butts off right now making toys for everyone and last but not least how is Mrs. Claus? I wonder if she makes the best hot cocoa! I have so many questions that my mind is spinning around in circles! But that can wait. What I really want for Christmas is a Hoverboard, Iphone 7 and a new airsoft gun. I hope this will be a really good Christmas this year. Sincerely, Isaiah Chavez Reydon Sixth Grade

