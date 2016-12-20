Reydon Fourth Grade

Dear Santa, I am writing to tell you what I would like for Christmas this year. I have been extra good this year and have gotten an A in every class. This year I would like a drone for Christmas because we are visiting Nana and Papa in Wisconsin for Christmas this year and they sometimes take us into Madison to see the big Christmas tree. So if I could get it I could fly it up and take a picture of it from above. I would also like a lot of snow this winter so that we can play in it. I would also like a little kitten to snuggle with and play with at night. I hope you have a good trip around the world and return to the North Pole safely. I hope you don’t get into too much trouble with Mrs. Clause because she’ll probably want to know how the song, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause” got started. I hope you have a very good Christmas this year and a happy new year. Best wishes, Kayla

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us