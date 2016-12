You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

What are your reindeer doing? I hope you’re staying warm. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a baby puppy, some baby kittens (but my kitty is already having some, I just hope they come out of their mommy’s tummy soon), a puzzle, and a baby horsey. Now for my baby sister, Haven, she would like some apples that a worm pops out when you push the button. We will bake cookies for you soon and pour you some milk. Love, Tarley Hickey, 4 years old