Dear Santa, I want a skate board, toy Yoshi- a pink one. Love, Maci Bratcher

Dear Santa, I want a toy monster, a toy horse, a toy human (a toy one). I want a dog toy for me. And a toy cat. And LOVE! I love you. I need some coloring books, colored pencils, and color crayons, and color markers. Nothing else. From, Robyn Crumpton