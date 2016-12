You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

In last week’s Strong City Herald appeared an article that pertained to the criticism of the Star for publishing an article in the Dec. 14 issue under the caption, “Delay in printing Court Dockets”, incites that part of our write-up is to lay the blame of the delay in the trial of jury cases at the door of the Herald for failure to deliver these dockets in advance of the convening of District Court, costing the taxpayers of this county $100 for juror fees.