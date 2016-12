Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year.

The weather has been all over the place this month. We had freezing temps one week and temperatures in the 70s the next. It is no wonder no one can get well this winter. Visiting Dammie Morris in Elk City Nursing Home this past week were Shawn and Dorothy Roark, Maeleigh, Reno and Faith; Misty Morris, Rylan, Cadon & Ember; Kyle, Robin and Bradley.