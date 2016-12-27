You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Cody Lee Whitson, 45-year-old from Canute, OK passed away on December 22, 2016 at his home, with family at his side. Cody was born February 12, 1971 in Sayre, OK to Raymond Lee and Laveta Habekott Whitson. His schooling consisted of one year of elementary at Tiawah, OK. The remaining school years were spent at Cheyenne Elementary with graduation from the Cheyenne High School in 1991. At a young age, he accepted Christ at the Cheyenne Baptist Church. In 1998 he married Angel James and accepted into his heart her sons Christopher James and Kody James (KJ). They welcomed into their family a son, Joshua Lee Whitson. Cody was a truck driver who also enjoyed OU football, dogs, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, and grandparents Bill and Lena Habekott and Zelno and Cora Whitson. Those left to cherish his memories are his son Joshua Whitson of the home, mother Laveta Whitson of Woodward, brothers and sisters: Carl Woods (Lisa) of Cheyenne, Brenda Williams (Joe) of Arnett, Donnie Woods (Vicky) of Woodward, Katrina Whitson, Raelene Hamaker, and Julia Whitson, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family and friends. Services were held Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Cheyenne, OK with burial following at Cheyenne Cemetery, Cheyenne, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home Arnett