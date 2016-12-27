If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Part 79 I am often asked about the biblical truth or perspective of Christmas around this time of year. There are those who want nothing to do with the celebrations of Christmas because they see the celebration as unbiblical, while others feel absolutely sure that Jesus was born on December 25th. It was asked, “Was Jesus born on December 25th, and if He wasn’t born on December 25th, then is it still wrong to celebrate the holiday?”