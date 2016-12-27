Keeping Up With State Government By Rep. Mike Sanders

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

I’m sending this column with a link to my latest video blog: https:// youtu.be/ZaP8TGxkj4s. You can watch previous blogs on this site as well. This is another way I’ve found to inform the people who live in my district about all that is going on at the state Capitol. Adding video to the regular newspaper columns I send throughout the legislative session will help ensure more Oklahomans are apprised of the status of bills that affect areas of concern – such as transportation, education, health care, public safety and more.