Soil Health Seminar at Redlands College

As part of their ongoing commitment to help production agriculture in Oklahoma and the Southern Plains region of the United States, The Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts (OACD), Redlands Community College and the USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub will be hosting the next Central Oklahoma Soil Health Seminar Thursday January 19, 2017 from 9am to 3pm. According to Jack Bryant, President of Redlands Community College, this event will provide agriculture producers an opportunity to learn about some of the tools available to them both to improve the health of their soil and their financial bottom line.