William Edward “Junior” Kauk, 91 year old Leedey, OK resident, passed from this life December 20, 2016 in Oklahoma City. Junior was born August 22, 1925 to Edward William and Carolina Louise (Steiger) Kauk southeast of Leedey. He attended Eureka and Leedey Schools. One of the highlights of his life was playing on the Johnniesville baseball team, beating many bigger town’s teams. On June 12, 1949 Junior married Patty Barten and to this union two sons were born, Danny and Dickey. They made their home in Leedey for the next 66 years until 2015 when for health reasons they moved to Corn, OK. Junior and Patty worked side by side farming, at the Leedey Cotton Gin, and later with the family business, Kauk Oil Company. Junior was a member of the Leedey First Baptist Church, being baptized as a young man. Junior enjoyed his children and grandchildren in all of their activities. He liked watching OU football, and was an avid Leedey sports fan. He and Patty enjoyed RVing, camping and fishing. Junior was a golfer and while out with Emmitt Kauk and James Logan one day at Boiling Springs, he had a hole-in-one! Friends had Orin Patton make a plaque to commemorate this special occasion, which Junior cherished. Junior served the Leedey community as a volunteer fireman, Fire Chief, an EMT, and a Lion’s Club member, sponsoring Santa’s treats and portraying Santa many years. Junior was preceded in death by his parents Ike and Carrie Kauk, wife Patty, grandson Denton Edward Kauk, brothers Gilbert and wife Hazel, Melvin and wife Stella, Johnny, Austin and Allen “Diz” Kauk, sisters Florence Kauk and Geraldine Robertson and husband Preach, and brothers-in-law Floyd Barten and wife Avis and Bert Nichols. He is survived by sons Danny Edward Kauk and wife Linda of Vega, TX and Dick Ivan Kauk of Weatherford, OK; granddaughter Carrie Cram and husband Joel of Anna, TX; great-grandson Lil’ Joel Cram; sister Margaret Nichols of Elk City, OK; sisters-in-law Roberta Kauk, Maxine Kauk both of Leedey, OK and Peggy Cole and husband Den of Taloga, OK; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Services were held Friday December 23, 2016 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, Oklahoma with burial following at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home Leedey