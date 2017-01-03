Blood Donor Challenge: Save More Lives in 2017 ~ Cheyenne First Baptist Church Tuesday, January 10th
National Blood Donor Month, and Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages Oklahomans to accept the “Blood Donor Challenge” to save more lives in the New Year. Join Cheyenne Community Sponsored by Roger Mills Memorial Hospital and the Masons at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Healthy adults*, age 16 and older, can give blood from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, 1/10/2017 at First Baptist Church Family Center, @ 608 E. Broadway. Donors will receive a free Blood Donor Challenge T-shirt and free health screenings.