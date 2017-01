You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Many good things seem to be in store for the people of Cheyenne during the year 1917. Among those things is the completion of the Cheyenne Railroad, known as the C&OW, to the county seat town. The completion of this railroad will be not later than the 15th of this month and will be a great monument to the people of Cheyenne.