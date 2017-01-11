Cheyenne 100 Years Ago

By Dale Tracy. The railroad work has been retarded considerable during the past week on account of failure to get ties in advance of the steel gang. This delay should amount to only a day or two. Only a mile and a quarter is needed to bring the C&OW into our city limits. Little Mary Will Lee is reported on the sick list this week as well as John Dair has pneumonia. E.E. Gabbart of Durham, J.M. Dawkins southeast of town, W.H. Anderson of Strong City, George H. Dodgion and J.R. Emerson of southwest of town, Elbert Tracy of Redmoon paid another year of subscription to the Star, S.K. Roberts of Crawford, George Pryor of Grimes were in Cheyenne on business.

