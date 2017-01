Outstanding Young Women of America has named five local women. These young women have distinguished themselves in civic and professional activities. They are Mrs. Barbara Ann Mayfield, Mrs. Elaine Ward Rogers, Mrs. Diana Jane Taylor Schulz, Mrs. Oweita Calvert and Mrs. Linda Gale Ellis Maddux, all of Cheyenne.

