Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Second Nine Weeks

7th Grade: Abigail Barton

8th Grade: Ashton Cockrell

9th Grade: Matilyn Batchelor, Justyce Boyett

10th Grade: Jasmine Boyett, Lockland Lippencott, Dixie

Smith

11th Grade: Kaitlyn Helton, Leah Sander

12th Grade: Sarah Atha, Garyn Batchelor, Aaron Broadwater,

Rossi Congdon, Sarah Haven, Nathan Jackson, Claire

Kerr, Molly Malson, Kyra Travis, Ashlynn Wilson

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us