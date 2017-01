You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

The Durham Willing Workers Club met Tuesday January 3rd at the Fellowship Room at the Baptist Church. The details were finalized for the annual Fireman's Chili and Stew Lunch for Wednesday, January 18th. The club ladies always appreciate the help of the local women who bring in their favorite batch of chili or stew and a wonderful dessert. But most importantly all the ones who come out and support the firemen with their donations by attending and enjoying the meal.