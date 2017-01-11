Well we came roaring out of the deep freeze, right back to summer time temperatures. However, it’s Oklahoma so it won’t last long. In fact, weather people are predicting a possible major ice storm for this weekend—Friday through Sunday. Please continue to pray that God will bless us with some good moisture this winter, maybe just not ICE!!!. Old timers predicted this would be a cold wet winter. However, the weather forecast is calling for warmer and dry conditions this winter. Who knows????

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us