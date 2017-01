You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Rossi Congdon is captain of the CHS cheerleading squad. Rossi position is base and has been a cheerleader five years. Rossi has three brothers, Mason, Bray, and Joshua, and has one sister Sarah Haven. Rossi’s parents are Casie and Ray Haven. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Butler. After high school Rossi plans to attend college for nursing.