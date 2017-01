You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Tanner Leach plays guard on the Cheyenne Reydon Bears basketball team. His parents are Brandi and RJ Coker and Donald Leach and his sisters are Mackenzie and Macy Coker and Kimbree Leach. His favorite food is anything Mexican. His favorite teacher at school is Mrs. Butler. His hobbies include knitting and eating. Tanner’s favorite thing about basketball is comradery. After high-school he plans to go to college.