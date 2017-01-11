If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

Part 81 I was asked this past week about using words in vain and what it means to take the Lord’s name in vain. To what degree of using the Lord’s name in vain should be counted as sinful? I was asked very simply, “What does it mean to take the Lord’s name in vain?” The command was originally written as part of the ten commandments, “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain” (Ex. 20:7).