Thomas Jester and Jody Moody were united in marriage at Calvary Baptist Church by the Reverend Cleo Baker at Schlegle, Oklahoma (just northwest of Cushing) on Friday the 13th of January, 1967. They will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Friday the 13th of January, 2017.