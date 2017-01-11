JH Player Spotlight: Katelyn Freeman
Katelyn Freeman is a guard for Cheyenne Reydon Lady Bears. Katelyn has three sisters Katrina Kendall and Kenzie. Her favorite food is tacos. Katelyn’s favorite thing in school is art and athletics. Her hobbies including drawing and hanging out with friends. Katelyn’s favorite thing about basketball is the competition and the motivation to become a better player each day. Her advice to underclassmen would be “Pay attention and give 100 percent effort.” Katelyn’s plans after high school are to go to college and be successful.