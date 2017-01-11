Lady Bears Win Championship at Western Equipment Tournament

Qt. Finals

Score 1 2 3 4 Final

Cheyenne/Reydon 16 14 12 12 54

Snyder 2 1 8 5 16



The first game of the tournament was a route as the Lady Bear easily

handled the over matched Lady Cyclones by a score of 54-16. Hadley Smith

led the scoring with 12 points while Elisabeth Burks put in 10 points and

had 7 steals. Eleven Lady Bears scored as everyone played. Katie Ford

grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the way.

Scoring: Hadley Smith-12; Elisabeth Burks-10, Kaitlyn Helton-6; Katie

Ford-5, Amber Smith-5, Leah Sander-4, Jasmine Boyett-3, Molly Malson-3.

Kinzie Marinez-3, Catelyn Brewster-2, Maddie McNeil-2