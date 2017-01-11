Lady Bears Win Championship at Western Equipment Tournament
Qt. Finals
Score 1 2 3 4 Final
Cheyenne/Reydon 16 14 12 12 54
Snyder 2 1 8 5 16
The first game of the tournament was a route as the Lady Bear easily
handled the over matched Lady Cyclones by a score of 54-16. Hadley Smith
led the scoring with 12 points while Elisabeth Burks put in 10 points and
had 7 steals. Eleven Lady Bears scored as everyone played. Katie Ford
grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the way.
Scoring: Hadley Smith-12; Elisabeth Burks-10, Kaitlyn Helton-6; Katie
Ford-5, Amber Smith-5, Leah Sander-4, Jasmine Boyett-3, Molly Malson-3.
Kinzie Marinez-3, Catelyn Brewster-2, Maddie McNeil-2