National Weather Service Issues Weather Statement

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a special weather statement Monday for the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City, Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview, Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey, Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hiton, Yukon, Concho, El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell, Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka, Holdenville, Wetunka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder, Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay, Wynnewood, Sulpher, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple, Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta, Thackerville, Madill, Kingston, and Durant for a dangerous winter storm is possible late Thursday into Sunday.