You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

The South Western Oklahoma Development Authority Area Agency on Aging will be conducting a public hearing at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2017, in its conference room located at Building 420 Sooner Drive, Burns Flat, Oklahoma. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and comment on the 2017 Area Plan Update.