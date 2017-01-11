Teacher Spotlight: Mrs. Ford

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

This week’s teacher spotlight is Mrs. Kari Martin Ford. She has a Bachelor’s degree from SWOSU and this year she is teaching special education, she is also the director of special services at Cheyenne Public Schools. Mrs. Ford has taught all her eight years at CHS, she has taught 5 years as the math teacher, 1 year as the English teacher and this is her second year teaching Special Ed. Mrs. Ford was born and raised in Cheyenne, her and her husband moved back from Virginia after his service in the Navy.