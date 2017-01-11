Wildlife Tour Rescheduled

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

The Washita National Wildlife Refuge and Foss State Park Wildlife Tour has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21st, 2017. The current forecast calls for a potentially severe ice storm in western Oklahoma on January 14th. The Wildlife Tour has been rescheduled to provide for public safety and to give those that attend the best chance to see wildlife. The FREE tour begins at 9:00 a.m. at the FOSS STATE PARK headquarters located at the south end of Foss Dam. An accessible tour bus will shuttle visitors around the Refuge and State Park in search of eagles and other wildlife, wrapping up with bison viewing and FREE lunch.