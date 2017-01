You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

The Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma (SCW) will be performing in Sayre Thursday, January 19, at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Sayre. This group consists of more than 300 women from all over the state of Oklahoma who come together once a month to lift their voices in praise of God and to lead others to worship Him.