Edward J. “Ed” Tracy, our precious “Grandy,” passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the age of 92. Service to others was the theme of his life, as he modeled strength, love, grace and mercy to all who knew him. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service. The service will be led by the Reverend Afshin Ziafat, pastor of Providence Church in Frisco, and the Reverend Roger Hollar, Founder and Director Emeritus of Mercy Heart. Music will be provided by Matt Boswell, Pastor of Ministries and Worship at Providence Church in Frisco. Memorials: For those wishing to honor Ed with a memorial contribution, his choice is Mercy Heart, P.O. Box 163783, Fort Worth, Texas 76161. Online at mercyheart.org. Ed was born in Cheyenne, Okla., on Oct. 14, 1924, to Olive Irene Stauber Tracy and Edward Bryan Tracy. He grew up in Roll, Okla., and graduated from nearby Crawford High School in 1942. He married Billye Louise Roberts, our beloved “Bobba” on April 18, 1947, in Fort Worth. Their 57-year marriage was a model of faithful love. Ed served his family as loyal father, guide and provider, including relentless caretaking of Billye prior to her death in 2004. Ed served in World War II as a rear gunner and radio operator on a Curtiss SB2C Helldiver with the U.S. Navy’s Bombing Squadron Eighty from 1944 to 1946. He received the Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. He flew search missions as a volunteer pilot with the Civil Air Patrol. After retirement as Crew Chief from the FAA Fort Worth Service Center with 37 years as an air traffic controller, he attended UTA and graduated with a BBA in 1983. He served at Travis Avenue Baptist Church as president of the Double Faith class for many years, visiting and taking meals to the sick. He served with Mercy Heart for his last fifteen years, cooking and serving meals to families, and then washing the pots and pans. Survivors: Daughter Micki Louise Tracy Maris and husband, Michael, of Plano; son, Edward J. Tracy Jr. and wife Sherry, of Newton; and son, David Bryan Tracy of Philadelphia, Pa.; his grandchildren, a.k.a. “Grandy’s Babies,” Morgan Laine Maris Stokes and husband, Walter, of Austin Meredith Linde Maris Ziafat and husband, Afshin, of Frisco, Courtney Jaye Tracy Ponthier and husband, Shannon, of Newton and Paul Hughes Tracy and wife, Erin, of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Felicity Dawn Stokes, Nautica Skye Stokes and Meri Sol Stokes, of Austin, Elyse Marie Ziafat and Ansley Claire Ziafat of Frisco and Grant Paul Ponthier, of Newton. We all should love as well as he loved, and be loved as well as he was loved

