HELPING: Cheyenne Masons in partnership with the Crawford Fire Department sponsored a fundraiser for Nyla and Eric Coogle to help with medical expenses. A big thanks to Eastern Star, CHS Teachers and staff, and Crawford Fire Department wives who provided desserts, and to all who supported the event! If you would like to make a donation, make check out to the Masonic Lodge and mail to Jim Barber, 18470 E 810 RD, Crawford, OK 73638. (Photo provided)

