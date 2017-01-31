39th All Breed Bull Sale this Saturday in Cheyenne
It is time once again for the Roger Mills County Cattlemen’s 39th annual all breed bull sale! The sale will be held at the OSU extension/fair barn on the west side of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, on February 4, 2017, at 12:15. This year, the Roger Mills County Cattlemen have 80 bulls catalogued to be sold. There are Angus, Shorthorn Plus, Composites, Gelbvieh, Maine, Sim-Angus, Hereford and Charolais bulls to bid on. Seventeen of the twenty-three consignor are local breeders. Pens will be built this weekend, bulls will be in place the evening of Friday, February 3, and we will have a sale Saturday, February 4!