Cheyenne B.E.A.R.S. Mentor Bab Coker Honored at Oklahoma Mentor Day

HONORED…Bab Coker (center), a volunteer with B.E.A.R.S Mentoring Program of Cheyenne, receives an Outstanding Mentor Award from Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence President Craig Story (right) and foundation trustee and mentoring advocate Molly Boren (second from right.) Joining in the presentation are Mentor Day keynote speaker and author Alton Carter (left) and mentee Michelle Blacketter. Oklahoma Mentor Day, sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and its David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative, honors outstanding Oklahoma youth mentors and promotes the value of mentoring. (Photo by Travis Caperton)
Roger Mills County Treasurer Bab Coker, a volunteer with the B.E.A.R.S. Mentoring Program in CHEYENNE, is among 65 outstanding Oklahoma mentors who were honored recently during the fifth annual Oklahoma Mentor Day, presented by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and its David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative.
