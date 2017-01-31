Laura Ganelle Gore was born to Rev. Thomas Andrew Sammons and Lois (Bryan) Sammons on December 15, 1953 in Stockton, California and passed away on January 20, 2016 in Leedey, Oklahoma. By elementary school they had moved back to Oklahoma. After living in Holdenville, then Heavener, they settled in Seiling.

At Seiling High School, she was busy doing great in track, basketball, playing clarinet in band, singing in chorus and special ensembles, or playing piano in church. She graduated from Seiling High School in 1972 and one year later married “the love of her life” Larry Gore. One of the most blessed days of their marriage was when they brought home God’s greatest gift to them, their wonderful son, Darin Gore. She spoke frequently how excited they were to watch him grow, become a great baseball player, become a fine, hardworking young man, and then bless them with three adorable grandchildren.

Ganelle spent a number of years in a flower shop preparing lovely arrangements for weddings, funerals and special events for many people in Western Oklahoma. She continued doing this as a gift to many friends for years after no longer working at the flower shop. She was very active for many years connected to the Oklahoma Pageant Organization preparing young ladies to polish their talent, their wardrobe and their personalities to be eligible to enter The Miss Oklahoma Pageant System.

She also worked many years assisting in eye surgeries and special procedures related to numerous vision problems with Dr. John Belardo of Elk City (now OKC), which included two intensive Vision Service Missions to both China and Africa. Later she worked in the office of Dr. Bill Sloat of Enid, Oklahoma. Her special gift was in providing calmness and confidence in the hearts of the patients as they sat through the procedures.

Ganelle never met a stranger. She was a “people” person and was so sensitive to the needs of others. Her ability to calm doubts, fears and offer hope and encouragement in such a kind way was a special gift. She enjoyed helping others to be the very best they could be at whatever they attempted and always gave the glory to God when the challenge brought success.

Ganelle was preceded in death by her parents Rev. T.A. Sammons and Lois Sammons, and her older brothers Rev./Dr. J.R. Sammons and Gary Hokit. She is survived by her son Darin and his wife Dr. Jamie Gore and three grandchildren Rylie, Coulson, and Saidi Gore all of Leedey; brother Ethan Hokit of Texas; niece Rhonda Russell and son Christopher of Oklahoma City; nephew Steven Sammons of Dill City and his son Sam Sammons of Covington, Georgia.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Clinic in care of Shaw Funeral Home.

Services were held Saturday January 28, 2017 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, Oklahoma with burial following at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home Leedey