Leland Burns was born July 7, 1923 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Pearl and C.L. Burns. He passed away January 25, 2017 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 93 years, 6 months and 18 days.

Leland grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1942. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a radar technician on the Niblack destroyer ship in the Mediterranean as well as the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean. Leland participated in the invasion at Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. While in the service, he was married to Bernice Colleen (Hawkins) Burns at Sayre, Oklahoma on June 5, 1943. After his discharge he returned to Cheyenne where he and Bernice purchased their farm northwest of town and raised their family. Leland began working for the federal government as a flood control inspector and continued until his retirement at age 50. They later purchased the bowling alley in Sayre, Oklahoma in 1980 and operated it until 1985. Leland loved fast-pitch softball and was known throughout Roger Mills County for his pitching skills. He also loved quail hunting, golfing, and visiting with friends at the coffee shop. In 1984 Leland and Bernice purchased a home in Angel Fire, New Mexico where they spent many summers playing golf and making new friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Bob Burns; son-in-law, Sam Wood; grandson, Chad Burns; parents-in-law, Henry and Mabel Hawkins; niece, Lisa Heinen.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice, of the home; 3 children, Mickey and Janet Burns, Minco, OK, Judy Wood, Kingfisher, OK and Jim and Mary Burns, Cheyenne, OK; 7 grandchildren, Rene’ Dacus and husband, David, Minco, OK, Ryan Burns and wife, Lori, Kingfisher, OK, Bo Blakey and wife, Holly, Stillwater, OK, Jay Wood and wife, Libby, Kingfisher, OK, Jamie Wood, Edmond, OK, Erin Frederking and husband, Jarrod, Cheyenne, OK and Cade Burns, Cheyenne, OK; 16 great grandchildren; 1 sister-inlaw, Elverta Burns, Oklahoma City, OK; 1 great nephew, Brice Heinen, Oklahoma City, OK and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10:00 am at Cheyenne First Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Dennis Hooper and . Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs. com