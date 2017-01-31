Michael Wayne Bashaw

Michael Wayne “Mike” Bashaw, 66, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on November 26, 1950 in Huntington, West Virginia to Merle Carroll and Alberta Jewel (Edwards) Bashaw. He met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He married his best friend and love of his life, Mary Katherine Barnett on June 26, 1970 in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Mike enjoyed being ornery and getting into mischief as well as talking politics. He spent his spare time tinkering on older vehicles and loved being with his children and family. Mike was the owner and operator of MW Bashaw Trucking and he worked in the oilfield doing various jobs as a driller.

He was a member of Trinity Fellowship in Sayre, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Martin-Dugger Funeral Home Chapel in Elk City, Oklahoma. Andy Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma. Mike is survived by two sons, Mickey Wayne Bashaw and his wife, Cyndi, Justin Wayne Bashaw and his wife, Bridget all of Elk City, Oklahoma; one daughter, Becky Jo Jones of Elk City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; one brother, Merle Bashaw of Guntersville, Alabama; one sister, Lovena Farris and her husband, Jerry of Cedar Bluff, Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Alberta Bashaw; one brother, Kenny Bashaw, special aunts and uncles, Dollie Woodward, Sarah Madden, and H.L. “Bud” Bashaw.

The family has requested memorial contributions to the Tipton Children’s Home in care of Martin- Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

