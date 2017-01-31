Sue Owen was born May 13, 1955 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Oneta Marie and M.J. “Judge” Owen. She passed away January 25, 2017 at Wheeler, Texas at the age of 61 years, 8 months and 12 days. Sue grew up in Reydon, Oklahoma and graduated from Reydon High School in 1973. After graduation she was married to Fred James Trout in Wheeler, Texas and returned to Reydon to make their home. For a period of time, Sue owned and operated a women’s clothing store Variety of Fashions before she began Fred’s Pumping Service and T & O Oilfield Service. Sue worked and maintained these operations all while taking care of her family and primarily being a homemaker. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining friends and family and playing the roll of lifeguard while her grandchildren were swimming.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan Carlson and husband, Shawn, Sayre, OK and Crystal McEntire and husband, Randy, Sweetwater, OK; 4 grandchildren, Cord and Case Carlson, Sayre, OK and Chloe Sue and Rance McEntire, Sweetwater, OK; her father, M.J. “Judge” Owen & special friend, Donnie Eakins, Reydon, OK; 1 brother, Mike Owen, Reydon, OK; 1 sister, Trudy Hartley and husband, Tim, Reydon, OK; nieces and nephews, Kaelynn Hindman and husband, Brandon and their children Kyra and Creed, John Owen and wife, Ondrea, and their children Maddie, Gracie and Miles, Emily Seymour and husband, Adler, Abbey Hartley and special friend, Wiley Malson and Cole Hartley as well as many other relatives and special friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Parkview Assisted Living Center and also Parkview Hospital for the exceptional care given to Sue. Any memorial donations can be made to the Reydon American Legion Funeral Food Fund or White Rose Cemetery. Services will be held, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:30 PM in the new Reydon gymnasium. Burial will follow in White Rose Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com