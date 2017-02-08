Student of the Month: Molly Malson

Molly Malson is student of the month for December. She has lived in Cheyenne her whole life. Molly’s parents are Randy and Cindy Malson and she has one brother Wiley. Molly is active in basketball, choir and national honor society. Her biggest achievements are getting most improved in Mrs. Butler’s English class junior year and placing third place in the Metcalf Art Contest. Molly’s hobbies include reading and hanging out with friends and family. Her favorite subject is history because she likes learning about the past and her favorite restaurant is Olive Garden.

