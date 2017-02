The Roger Mills 4-H Air Rifle/ Pistol members competed at State 4-H Shooting Sport Air Rifle Pistol National Qualifying Contest held in Shawnee at the Firelake Arena. Results from the contest are as followed: Carson Beavin qualified for Nationals in both air Rifle and Pistol and declined National participation after placing 5th high senior air rifle and 8th place senior air pistol.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us