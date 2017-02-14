The Cheyenne Masonic Lodge #133 and the Crawford Fire Department would like to thank everyone for supporting the Benefit Spaghetti Dinner for Eric Coogle. They are proud to present a check to Eric for his new motorized chair and medical bills. Pictured, back, l-r: Ti Barber, Jim Barber, Ivan Minor, Marty Creach, Joe Whiston, all with the Masonic Lodge and Mike Jones, Tim Malson, George Springer, Crawford Fire Department. Front: Dr. Dean Vaughan, Masonic Lodge; Eric Coogle, Nyla Coogle, Pat VeSteeg, Masonic Lodge and Timmy Cockrell, Crawford Fire Department.

